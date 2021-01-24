A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Big M in Walton, the New York Lottery announced this morning.
It was one of a dozen second-prize tickets sold in New York for the drawing Saturday night.
The winners matched all of the numbers except the Power Ball.
The $20 million winning jackpot ticket was sold in New Jersey.
The winning numbers were 5, 8, 17, 27 and 28 with the Power Ball of 14.
No further information on the winners was available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.