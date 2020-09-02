SUNY Oneonta has reported it received test results Wednesday morning for additional students screened on campus for COVID-19. Forty-four new cases were confirmed, according to a media release.
College staff worked until late last night to contact affected students and move them to isolation on campus, the release said.
The total number of confirmed cases within the campus community now stands at 289. There are 125 students in isolation and 54 in quarantine on campus, according to the release.
College officials said they will provide another update later today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.