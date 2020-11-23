New cases of COVID-19 continued to surge in the area over the weekend, with more than 70 new cases reported over three counties.
Chenango County saw an increase of 32 cases since Friday, bringing its total to 563. Of those, 62 are active, an increase of five, with four people hospitalized. There are 399 people in quarantine as of Monday, a dozen fewer than Friday, and 21 more people have recovered, bringing the total to 486. Ten people have died of COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began in March.
Delaware County reported 11 new cases, four on Saturday and seven on Sunday. As of Sunday there were 308 total cases, 43 of which were active, a decrease of seven. There was one more hospitalization, bringing the total to five, and six more people in quarantine, now at 201. The county reported a total of 256 recoveries on Sunday, an increase of 18. Nine people have died from the disease.
Otsego County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 11 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday. The county has seen 1,185 total confirmed cases since the pandemic begin. As of Sunday, there were 93 active cases, an increase of 16, with four people hospitalized. There have been eight deaths reported in the county.
Schoharie County has not issued an update in almost a week. The state COVID tracker lists Schoharie as having had 169 cases, three of them new, as of Friday. The county has reported one death.
New cases of COVID-19 were also reported at local colleges, as students prepared to return home for Thanksgiving break.
Saturday was the last day Hartwick College's residence halls were open, and students returned home for the rest of the semester, as planned, with a switch to remote learning. Three new cases were reported at the Oneonta college, with five active cases on campus. There were 71 cases reported during the fall semester.
SUNY Cobleskill reported 17 total cases, per the SUNY COVID dashboard, on Monday morning, an increase of one. SUNY Oneonta reported four more cases, bringing its total to 745 cases since the start of the semester. SUNY Delhi remained at 19.
