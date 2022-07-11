For the first time in two years, The Farmers' Museum welcomed youth and families for the Junior Livestock Show, taking place at the museum just outside Cooperstown.
Amidst the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Farmers' Museum modified the show the previous year, shortening it from a three-day event to one day. Show organizer Meg Preston said this year's was full of new participants from across Central New York.
Preston has worked for The Farmers' Museum for 25 years and has been in charge of the Junior Livestock Show for 20. She said that, over the last few years, there have been several difficulties with organizing the show as the pandemic put a damper on most community-organized events. The current rising gas prices also left farmers with tough decisions, one of them being whether they have the time and money to participate in the show. Although organizing the show has its challenges, Preston said there are many upsides to organizing the event. "It's just great to see how happy the kids and families are," she said. She also said she receives a lot of help from the community and from the 4-H volunteers and educators.
Local farms such as the Fairchild Family Farm and B & L showcased their animals including cows, goats, swine, and sheep. With more than 160 youth handlers and as many as 450 animals from across nine counties, the Junior Livestock Show is one of the biggest celebrations of youth agriculture and animal handling within the region, organizers said. Participants and families spoke about their preparation for the event, saying they worked hard to tend to their livestock and make sure that the animals are happy and healthy for the competition.
Two of the winners from the Dairy Goat Show Ring, Devon Fairchild from Fairchild Family Farms in Sherburne and Paige Warren from Cole Farms talked about hardships preparing for the show. Both winners said they have endured physical injuries, with Fairchild facing a torn muscle and Warren requiring surgery on her dominant arm.
Warren explained that preparing for the show with an injured arm made it difficult for her to perform physical tasks such as lifting and moving heavy objects, and that clipping her dairy goat for the competition also proved to be a challenge. Fairchild added that, although he faced physical hardships, another issue he came in contact with was the lack of doe kids available for him to prepare and select for the show.
Other participants and winners such as Molly Goblet-Schubert and Emma Slater also said they loved spending time and taking care of their animals, a common favored activity amongst competitors. Schubert and Slater both said they felt nervous upon entering the show, but once they were with their animals in the ring, anxiety transformed into excitement.
The show opened on Sunday, July 10, and will conclude Tuesday, July 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.