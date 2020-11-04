Some local election results came into clearer focus Wednesday:
Congress
U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 19th Congressional District.
Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, led Kyle Van De Water, R-Millbrook, in early and same day balloting, 141,751 to 134,503. The results are unofficial until absentee ballots are counted next week. Locally, the district includes Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties.
“The people of New York’s 19th Congressional District have made their voices heard and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve again,” Delgado said in a media release. “With all election districts reporting, I am leading by over 7,000 votes and the data shows that our margin of victory will grow once absentee ballots are accounted for.”
With about 60,000 absentee ballots left to be counted across the district, the majority (51.22%) were cast by registered Democrats, versus a minority (22.20%) cast by registered Republicans, the release said.
“Not so fast Delgado,” Van De Water said in a Nov. 4 post from his official campaign Facebook page.
There were 2,027 write-in votes in the election, likely reflecting an organized effort on behalf of Ola Hawatmeh, a Republican who lost in a primary race against Van De Water.
The race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District remains too close to call 24 hours after polls closed. The district includes all of Chenango County.
Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, is trailing his opponent, former Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, by more than 28,000 votes cast on Election Day, 139,883 to 111,461.
Brindisi ousted Tenney by fewer than 4,500 votes in 2018.
“Based on early returns, I am confident that our campaign will prevail,” Tenney said in a Nov. 4 Facebook post on her official campaign page. “The work to Make Upstate New York and the United States of America Great Again has only just begun.”
In a Facebook Live address about an hour after polls closed, Brindisi noted that more than 68,000 absentee ballots were requested throughout New York’s 22nd Congressional District.
“We’re in for a long night and likely a long couple of weeks,” Brindisi said “Two years ago, we did not know who won until nearly Thanksgiving. Given the number of ballots outstanding, we are ready to wait for the results to come in.”
State senate
The high number of absentee ballots made several local races in The Daily Star’s coverage area too close to call before those votes are counted next week.
It seems clear, however, that the local seat in the state Senate will remain in the hands of Republicans, and of an Otsego County resident.
In the race to replace Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, in the 51st State Senate District, Otsego County Rep. Pete Oberacker, R-Schenevus, ended Election Night with a strong lead over Schoharie County farmer Jim Barber, D-Middleburgh.
With all districts reporting unofficial results, Oberacker had 64,014 votes, while Barber had 42,336. Totals include early and Election Day voting.
Oberacker stopped just short of declaring victory in a post on his campaign Facebook page Tuesday night.
“Thank you to everyone who voted and supported our campaign! We are very pleased with the initial numbers,” the post said.
As expected, Oberacker easily carried Otsego County, 13,110 to 8,366. He also beat Barber in the Democrat’s home of Schoharie County, 8,196 to 4,870.
The district includes all or parts of nine counties, ranging west from Schoharie County to the Finger Lakes, and south to Ulster County.
Oberacker, the owner and chief executive officer of Form Tech Solutions, is a former town supervisor in Maryland and represents Decatur, Maryland, Westford and Worcester on the Otsego County Board of Representatives.
He chairs the county’s Public Works Committee and is a volunteer fireman and EMT responder in Maryland.
Assembly
Election night was good for Republican Assembly incumbents in the area, as three of them appeared to create insurmountable leads after early and Election Day balloting. Results are unofficial, as absentee ballots will be counted next week
In the 121st Assembly District, incumbent John Salka, R-Brookfield, was headed to victory, leading Dan Buttermann, D-Oneonta, 30,097 to 15,380 with all districts reporting. The district includes much of Otsego County.
In the Assembly’s 101st district, incumbent Republican Brian Miller seems to have won a rematch with Democratic challenger Chad McEvoy.
With all districts reporting, Miller led McEvoy by more than 15,000 votes, 32,478 to 17,236.
The Assembly’s 102nd district also wasn’t too close to call, where incumbent Republican Chris Tague built up a big early margin over Democratic challenger Betsy Kraat.
With all districts reporting, Tague led Kraat 37,465 to 17,929.
