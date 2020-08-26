A wish granted: Annual car show proceeds benefit ovarian cancer patient

An Oneonta car show designed to raise money for ovarian cancer patients had its best year of fundraising in its four-year history, according to its organizer.
The My Perfect Wish Car Show, which was held Saturday, Aug. 8, at Fortin Park in the town of Oneonta, raised about $6,000, Kelly Mallette said.
Mallette, who owns Caveman Construction, said he is a car buff whose family has been affected by ovarian cancer. After his mother-in-law and several other friends and family members died from the disease, he started wondering why it doesn't get as much attention as other cancers.
"I started looking around for something," he said. "Nobody I know of does a fundraiser for ovarian cancer patients.
"I love cars. I show cars. My company sponsors car shows. Car people are usually very generous, good people and they have been very generous with this," he said.
Mallette said the first show, held in 2017, raised about $2,500, the second about $3,300 and last year's show raised about $5,000.
The event raises money to grant wishes for ovarian cancer patients, similar to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which works with children. One recipient last year was gifted a trip to Disney World with her family, Mallette said.
"The thing about ovarian cancer is it works quickly and not a lot of patients recover from it," he said. "So whoever needs help, that's who the money is for."
The fundraiser is run in conjunction with Helios Care, an Oneonta hospice that helps comfort patients with serious illnesses.
"Every penny I raise goes to the people with ovarian cancer," Mallette said. "The way it works is I turn the money over to Helios and when they find someone who needs help, they let me know and I sign off on it."
Helios Chief Executive Officer Dan Ayres said his organization is grateful to work with Mallette and the car show enthusiasts.
"The Perfect Wish Car Show is a wonderful community event raising funds for an important element of the Helios Care mission: making life easier for patients and their families," Ayres said. "Kelly Mallette of Caveman Construction, along with his family and friends, do a terrific job of organizing a fun and unique event that brings people together around a very special cause."
Mallette said the donations continue to come in two weeks after the event. And given the event's growth over the past four years, he said he is excited to see what he can raise next year, too.
"It has gotten bigger and bigger every year," he said.
To donate to My Perfect Wish, contact Mallette at 607-287-1034.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.