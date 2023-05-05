Electric vehicles will be featured at an Oneonta event next week.
AAA Northeast will host a press event and “EV Expo” beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the AAA/Hertz branch on Oneonta's Southside. It is one of Hertz’s 1,610 locations currently offering electric vehicle rentals, according to a media release. Hertz’s objective is for one-quarter of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024.
According to the release, the event will showcase Tesla, Polestar and GM vehicles, "providing members of the community the opportunity to get acquainted with the new options for EV rentals."
“Renting a vehicle is a great way to experience an EV,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast’s director of public affairs.
“In addition to a knowledgeable staff who are well-equipped to assist our customers, we provide a variety of information and resources on how to drive and charge an EV, so people feel comfortable and confident when hitting the road,” said Laura Smith, executive vice president of global sales and customer experience.
Hertz forecasts providing nearly 2 million EV rentals in 2023, about five times the number of EV rentals in 2022.
