Sidney Center resident Angelica Toumbas said she was heading home from work Tuesday afternoon when she stumbled upon a dozen ducklings and chicks abandoned by the Susquehanna River.
Toumbas, a mobile dog groomer, was returning from a client visit in Bainbridge and stopped for a break at the fishing access site on state Route 7 in Unadilla.
“Right when I parked, I looked right and front of me and there was this big thorn bush, and I could see six baby ducklings and six chicks just out there,” she said. “I knew immediately that they weren’t wild.”
The birds were just feet from the river, flocked around a small empty bowl, Toumbas said. “It just seemed like someone came by and dropped them off and just left.”
Toumbas said she spent half an hour rounding up the ducklings, eliciting some odd looks from passersby.
“Don’t touch those ducks, they are geese!” Toumbas said one person warned her. “I said ‘they are not geese, they are Peking ducks — I have two at home — and those are definitely not wild chickens.’”
Unable to catch the chicks at first, Toumbas said she brought the ducks home and returned with a net. She met an older couple armed with bird food, also determined to catch the chicks.
“That morning they went kayaking and saw all the birds in that spot, too,” Toumbas said. “They knew that they weren’t wild, so they came back to try to catch them, too.”
“The chicks seemed scared, but the ducks — the second they got in the bus, they all just sat right down and relaxed,” Toumbas said. “When I got there, they ran right up to me. You could tell they were used to people.”
With two ducks in a pen at home, Toumbas said she felt confident in caring for the ducklings, but asked her friend, Crystal Francisco of Hamden, to take in the chicks.
“Chickens are not my forte,” Toumbas said.
The pair tried to identify the sex of the young birds, but found they were too young, likely only four to six weeks old.
“I have a feeling that all the chickens are actually roosters and I think that all the ducks are probably male ducks, and that’s why someone dumped them,” Toumbas said. “I’ve never seen someone do that before, but I’m assuming that’s why.”
Francisco recalled rescuing a rooster from the side of the road a few years prior.
“He was just in the middle of nowhere, on the side of the road,” she said. “He was big — he was a full-grown rooster. I fed him for 11 days and then I went and picked him up when he roosted up in the tree. I kept him for two years until he was eaten by a fox.”
“It’s pretty messed up because there’s plenty of farms around. I’m sure if they didn’t get scooped up today, they probably would have gotten killed or eaten by something,” Toumbas said.
“It’s like somebody just picked them up at Tractor Supply and changed their minds two weeks later,” Francisco said. “There’s people who would have taken every one of these, male or not. If they turn out to be all roosters, I’ll find homes for them. I already have people asking about the chickens.”
After posting about the river-side discovery on Facebook, Toumbas said several people suggested taking the birds to auction the following day.
“I didn’t want to do that, knowing they’re probably just going to be killed,” she said. “I think they’ve been through enough.”
