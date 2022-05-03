ALBANY — New York is planning to respond to any threats to legal abortions in the state with a combination of "legislative solutions and executive actions," Gov. Kathy Hochul said following the leaking of a U.S. Supreme Court majority ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision.
In 1970, three years before the landmark ruling that made abortion a constitutional right, New York legalized the procedure, setting the stage for the state to become a magnet for women who could not have their unwanted pregnancies terminated in their home states.
"We were there for women at that time and we will be there for them now because we believe that access to reproductive health is a human right," Hochul told reporters at the state Capitol.
New York is one of seven states that voluntarily directs Medicaid to pay for all or most medically necessary abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a policy think tank that supports abortion protections.
Hochul noted the state Department of Health is now working on regulations that will ensure telemedicine abortion is available, with "clear guidance" for patients and providers.
In anticipation that the Supreme Court would throw out its earlier ruling from 49 years ago and let states determine their own abortion laws, New York lawmakers, prior to the leaking of the majority opinion, had begun reviewing a measure that would bar authorities in the state from aiding investigators in other states who were targeting abortion providers within New York.
Neither Democrats nor Republicans contend that New York's abortion laws are threatened by the high court decision, given the current makeup of the Legislature.
Many Republicans have adopted a low-profile on the sensitive topic, though one GOP candidate for governor, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, recently advised a pro-life group that he was open to appointing an anti-abortion state commissioner of health should he become the state's chief executive.
Veteran GOP strategist Tom Doherty, who served in the administration of former Gov. George Pataki, who in 2002 became the last Republican to win a statewide election, said he believes Zeldin's statement could cost him votes should he win the party's primary election next month and go on to the main event in November.
"Why did he feel the need to do that?" Doherty said, recalling his reaction to Zeldin's statements when he was informed of them. He said it was highly unlikely that Zeldin's audience at the time would have strayed into the Democratic fold, considering their anti-abortion views.
In the current election cycle, Republican candidates have gained some steam by focusing on violent crimes and inflation, said Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University.
The problem they face now is the abortion issue could energize Democrats who enjoy a distinct party enrollment advantage over the GOP in statewide contests, Reeher said.
"It helps the Democrats to change the conversation away from potential weaknesses," Reeher said. He noted topics such as inflation and the Biden administration's response to COVID as well as the manner in which U.S. troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan last year can be awkward ones for Democrats on the campaign trail.
The abortion issue, Reeher said, provides an opportunity for Democrats in competitive districts to put Republican candidates on the defensive.
Judith Hunter, chairwoman of the Democratic Rural Conference of New York State, also said the public reaction to the opinion by the court's conservative majority spells problems for the GOP.
"I think Democrats are going to be truly motivated," Hunter said. Of the Republicans cheering the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Hunter said: "There is no development that could better make the point that these are not conservative people. These are radical people who do not accept settled law and are seeking to take away constitutional rights."
Republican strategist Vincent Casale of Cooperstown said the abortion issue adds a new wrinkle to an already busy election season.
"The Democrats lose on the issues of crime, inflation, the economy and government corruption, and so now they have an issue to deflect to," Casale said.
State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar said the report of Roe v. Wade being struck down represents a "victory for those of us who respect the rights of the unborn" should the information be confirmed when a full decision is formally released by the nation's top court.
"It would have a profound impact on how life is valued in every state in the land," Kassar said.
