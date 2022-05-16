“Take Your Feet Off Our Necks,” a rally in support of abortion rights, was held in Oneonta’s Muller Plaza, Sunday, May 5, to, according to an event flyer, “protest the Supreme Court’s impending decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.”
In early May, Politico obtained a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would see the landmark 1973 ruling overturned.
The rally was organized by Oneonta resident and Delaware Academy teacher Megan Ainsworth to coincide with similar rallies held nationwide on Saturday. The rally did not take place Saturday, she said, to avoid detracting from Oneonta's "Meet me on Main" event.
Ainsworth, who said about 50 people attended by midday Sunday, said the event grew from her desire for action.
“I’m doing it as an individual, but my friends and I were texting each other in this lengthy group chat about the leaked decision to reverse Roe v. Wade and … we were all really upset, understandably,” she said in an interview before the event. “I just kept stewing in my mind, thinking, ‘What am I going to do about this? I need to do something and find some healthy outlet for my rage.’ So, it was last Friday that I reached out to (Oneonta) City Hall (for a permit to protest).”
Ainsworth, who provided resources and voter registration forms to attendees, said she hoped the rally’s impact could be far-reaching.
“In the press around this, it sounds like every Republican is opposed to Roe v. Wade and I don’t think that’s true,” she said. “I keep hearing from people that pro-choice doesn’t mean pro-abortion, and this is an important issue. I wanted to have the demonstration to show that, so people would see, ‘Hey, I’m not alone in this belief,’ but I also wanted to community organize. I have information for people to take a picture of with their phone on how to contact their senator and representatives and how to find them from other states, so people can be like, ‘Hey, no. I don’t approve of this situation’ and … hopefully help share and start an organic campaign.”
Ainsworth said the rally drew “lots of honks and lots of people saying what we’re doing is great,” and varied attendee demographics. She said there was little pushback, other than “a few fingers, but that’s really been it.”
“Everyone has been very encouraging and angry that this is a fight we’re still having, all these years later,” she said. “There’s a sense of impending doom and a fear of fascism, but we’ve registered some people to vote and we’re writing to the Supreme Court and senators. We’ve had (attendees) from Walton, Maryland, Laurens, Delhi, Oneonta … so I would say a good span, and of ages; the youngest participant was a little girl of maybe 6 and my daughter, who is 12, was here with her friends and there’s a senior in high school and obviously adults.”
Gabrielle Worthley, 20, of Bainbridge said she learned of the rally through Facebook and was compelled to attend.
“Everyone should have access to safe and legal abortions,” she said. “It’s just really important to me, because, if we don’t have Roe v. Wade, we’re not able to get abortions. They’re not going to end, but it will be the end of safe and legal abortions.”
Bainbridge resident Melissa Williams said she, too, attended over concerns for continued accessibility.
“I’m here because I’m worried about the ramifications of overturning Roe v. Wade because, if people don’t have access to safe abortions, it puts lives at risk,” she said.
Williams said, while there were “not a ton of people protesting, a ton of people were going by showing support.”
Matthew Lopresti, 39, of Oneonta, said he attended “to fight for the rights of women and the rights of democracy and to stop the advent of fascism in the country and hold back a theocratic governance.
“The core of the problem is empathy, empathy for people living in this country right now, and it needs to be addressed,” Lopresti said. “People are going to do abortions; they’re going to happen regardless, but they’ll be done in a dangerous way. A percentage of people will actually die from this ruling, and this is terrible.
“And there’s a level of trauma for women going through this right now, because a core right has been taken away,” he continued. “Reasons for (attending) run the gamut, but it runs pretty deep.”
