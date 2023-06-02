Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said Friday that curbing the abundant local deer population will take time. “The goal is not to rush the solution,” he said, “but develop a solution that will work.”
The city’s Deer Management Task Force and Common Council Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee are tasked with creating that solution. “The deer didn’t come suddenly overnight,” Rissberger said. “It’s been a growing problem for years.”
Rissberger said he hopes to finalize a plan in the next month. During the Quality of Life committee meeting Tuesday, May 30, he and Council Member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, introduced a three-phase plan to manage the city’s nuisance deer.
Phase 1 of the proposed plan would include collecting data on the amount of damage the deer cause—which would be conducted through May 2024—and educating the community about deer deterrents, as well as the possibility of changing city code to allow people to build extra-tall fencing and allowing hunting on city-owned property.
Phase 2 would include applying for a Deer Management Assistance Program permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which would open up bigger parcels in the city itself to hunting, and to ask Hartwick College, Oneonta Job Corps and SUNY Oneonta if they would open their properties to hunting.
If the DMAP plan doesn’t work, Phase 3 would involve requesting a Deer Damage Permit from DEC to cull some of the herd.
State permits
DMAP assists with site-specific deer management efforts by issuing a limited number of antlerless deer harvest tags, to be used during open deer hunting season by licensed hunters only, according to the DEC website.
The deadline to apply for DMAP permits is Aug. 1. Permits are valid for three years after the year of application, unless revoked by the DEC.
The landowner or municipality would be responsible for distributing the tags, and the hunters would have to report each harvested deer to both the permit holder and the DEC.
The limit on DMAP tags would be capped at two per hunter per year, but the DEC may authorize up to four DMAP tags per hunter per year on DMAP permits when the objective is to reduce the deer population.
The city would have to obtain written consent from all landowners where the hunting would take place, and ensure tag distribution would provide equal opportunity for hunters.
The program is a supplement, not a replacement for deer management permits on specific sites. One step further is a Deer Damage Permit, which is a supplement to hunting, allowing licensed hunters to cull deer.
Otsego County lies within DEC Region 4. According to a statement from DEC given Friday, the village of Athens is currently the only municipality in the same region participating in DMAP.
Statewide, there are several other communities that use the program, and others that use DDPs to reduce local deer impacts.
According to DEC, the agency has received very few nuisance deer complaints in Oneonta.
The city’s Deer Management Task Force conducted a city-wide survey on the deer problem in Sept. 2022.
According to a slideshow on the city’s deer management plan presented Nov. 28, 2022, to the Quality of Life committee, respondents said the negative impacts of deer on people and the environment were most important to them, as well as the effects of deer damage to gardens and plants around their homes.
Hunting and culling
The difference between hunting and culling comes down to intent and method.
According to the DEC, hunting is a regulated recreational activity done within specified hunting seasons. DMAP intensifies deer removal within the permitted area. The hunters can use the tags on designated properties during deer hunting seasons in addition to the regular tags they receive with their licenses.
Culling is typically used to address acute deer damage at a location that can’t be resolved through regulated hunting alone. DDPs frequently allow deer to be taken before or after the general hunting season, with tools that improve efficiency such as use of bait or taking deer at night.
Commented
