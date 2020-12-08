ACCO Brands in Sidney, which manufactures dated goods products such as desk pads, calendars and planners, is examining how it does business.
Though posts to social media and an anonymous email submitted to The Daily Star earlier this month said the 101 O’Neil Road campus is “under review for closure,” ACCO officials did not confirm that phrasing.
In a written statement on Tuesday, Dec. 8, ACCO Vice President of Operations Jeff Almasian said the company is “continually challenged to determine the best way to conduct business to optimize capacity, increase capability and respond to market pressures.”
“We spend a significant amount of time evaluating our business and reviewing our staffing and operations footprint to make sure we have the structure needed to respond to changing market conditions and remain competitive in our total cost to customers,” Almasian said.
The email submitted to The Daily Star stated that a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires a business to provide 90 days’ notice of closures or layoffs to employees, had been filed. However, Almasian said, “WARN has not been filed.”
“We are evaluating our operations footprint,” he said. “No decisions have been made. We expect the evaluation of the Sidney distribution and manufacturing operations to be concluded by early February 2021.”
Asked if, in the event of a closure, operations would shift to ACCO’s Mississippi plant, Almasian said, “We are evaluating a number of options.”
Glenn Nealis, director of economic development for Delaware County, confirmed on Dec. 8 that no WARN Act has been filed.
“When a company issues that, it becomes publicly known,” he said, “and that is not the case, because they have not taken any action that would require them to make WARN notice.
“Despite what the rumors are,” Nealis continued, “there is no decision to cut employment or close the plant, but just like every single business as a result of COVID and the economy, they’re evaluating their business model and structure. It’s just that, with ACCO being big, people pay more attention to it.”
The Sidney plant employs approximately 430, Almasian noted, a number Nealis said makes the company “probably the third-largest (employer) in Delaware County.”
State, local and village of Sidney officials discussed the evaluation with ACCO representatives in what Nealis said was a roughly 20-minute Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
“The purpose of the call was for ACCO to discuss with some of the economic development-related entities or players in the region that they are evaluating their business in Sidney,” he said. “It’s really something probably every business throughout the area is doing this year. It was just a way to start a conversation to see what types of strategies or efforts or assistance could be brought to bear.
“It was a ‘Let’s start talking’ type of meeting,” Nealis continued. “It was them saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking at what we’re doing in Sidney and we may need some help or guidance from you guys.’”
Almasian, too, said the company is exploring possible financial incentives.
“We intend to have discussions with state and local officials,” he said.
ACCO Brands came to Sidney as the Keith Clark Company in 1946. In the late ‘70s, it was acquired by Lewis Cullman and later purchased by the Mead Corporation in 1999. Mead Office Consumer Products merged with ACCO Brands in 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.