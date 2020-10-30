Activist challenges incumbent for 102nd Assembly seat

Incumbent state Assemblyman Chris Tague is seeking his second full term in the 102nd district, but he will face a new challenger in Hunter activist and social worker Betsy Kraat in the Nov. 3 election.
Tague, R-Schoharie, a dairy farmer and highway construction supervisor, won a special election in April 2018 to replace Pete Lopez, who took a federal job in the Environmental Protection Agency. He beat Aidan O’Connor Jr. twice in 2018, by several hundred votes in the special election and by more than 6,000 votes in November 2018.
In response to a questionnaire from The Daily Star, Tague said he is running to protect rural upstate residents against “radical downstate legislators.”
“I want to restore accountability to state government and combat corruption in Albany and New York City that harms New Yorkers,” he said. “I also want to make New York a place where small business owners are confident they can operate without the fear of excessive taxation and government intervention that has driven so many companies out of our state. We must put an end to the one-size-fits-all legislative process that currently dominates our state government.”
Kraat, a Democrat, grew up in New Paltz and lives in Hunter with her twin sons. She has an undergraduate degree from SUNY Binghamton and master’s degrees from SUNY New Paltz and Fordham University.
In response to a questionnaire from The Daily Star, she said she is running because Tague has failed the district during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As families in his district struggle to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, he voted against two critically important bills which allowed residents to stay in their rented homes and keep the lights and heat on during the pandemic,” she said.
“Right now the biggest issue in the state is the biggest issue in the country, our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the accompanying economic fallout,” she said.
Both candidates were critical of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive powers, saying they were needed at the beginning of the pandemic, but are harmful now.
Kraat said, “his constant readjustment to guidance for small businesses and PAUSE has been problematic, especially for upstate communities. He has now lapsed into politicking, i.e. his poster and book and celebrating victory too early. In addition, his lack of leadership regarding the opening of schools has been puzzling.”
Tague said, “Gov. Cuomo was given emergency powers in order to protect New Yorkers from the impacts of the public health crisis and has instead used them to exercise unilateral control over our entire government and lawmaking process. It is beyond time for him to resign those powers and reestablish checks and balances in our state government. Until he does, he is depriving the people of New York of the representative voices they deserve.”
The two candidates differed sharply on New York’s energy program and on how to balance the state’s budget.
Tague said he favors spending cuts and wants to make sure farms are not sacrificed for renewable energy. He said he also supports off-shore wind projects.
“We have a responsibility to pursue the most efficient and cost-effective forms of energy for the people of New York. That means protecting the jobs of our existing energy providers as well as expanding our investment in clean gas and renewable energy sources,” he said.
Kraat said she supports projects that phase out fossil fuels and she called on Cuomo to let voters decide on the Restore Mother Earth Bond Act, which protects communities at high risk of suffering floods and helps them invest in infrastructure. She said there needs to be federal help for municipalities hit hard by the pandemic and she also wants Cuomo to stop protecting his donors and allow a progressive wealth tax.
“In New York State, there is broad bipartisan support for taxing billionaires and the ultra-wealthy,” she said. “These aren’t income taxes. The pied-a-terre tax, for example, taxes second homes worth $10 million or more. The stock transfer tax alone would make up for the current budget shortfall without cutting the programs that serve the most vulnerable people.”
Tague touted his service in his first term, securing money for emergency services in Greene and Schoharie counties, the NYS Thruway Project at Exit 23 in Catskill and for school libraries in Catskill and Sharon Springs.
Kraat said “as a lifelong resident of the region, I know the changes we need here in rural areas, like improved broadband and expanded healthcare facilities, including maternal health care (there is currently no hospital in AD 102 offering maternity services). We need funding for infrastructure projects.”
The 102nd Assembly District includes all of Greene and Schoharie counties, the Otsego County towns of Cherry Valley, Roseboom, Decatur and Worcester, the Delaware County towns of Harpersfield, Kortright, Stamford, Roxbury and Middletown, and parts of Albany, Columbia and Ulster counties.
Greg Klein, staff writer. can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
