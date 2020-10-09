DELHI — About a dozen harm reduction and addiction recovery activists from Delaware County and across the state convened Friday, Oct. 9, on the Courthouse Square in support of a Delhi resident whom they said was targeted by Delaware County officials for his local advocacy work.
Delhi resident Paul Fontana Jr., 34, turned himself in to the Delaware County Jail on Thursday, Oct. 1, after a warrant was issued for his arrest for a parole violation stemming from a 2016 arrest on charges of fourth-degree grand larceny.
“Just please keep up the good fight, please keep making a difference out here,” Fontana wrote in a Facebook post on his way to the jail. “I’ve seen some truly amazing things lately, alongside countless tragedies. I just wanna keep that perspective. That the good truly does outweigh the bad and we all can actually make a difference.”
Fontana was charged with violating his probation by missing a Sept. 30 appointment with his probation officer, according to court documents. The charge was split across two separate counts, one for an alleged phone conversation Fontana had with his probation officer about a 9 a.m. appointment and the other for not responding to calls and texts from his probation officer about a 4 p.m. appointment.
Fontana’s mother, Debbie DeSantis-Fontana, also of Delhi, said her son missed the calls and texts because he was at work.
“Probation doesn’t pay his rent,” she said. “I’m really tired of it. I’m not going to rest until Probation does what they’re supposed to do.”
“I don’t know anything about that,” Delaware County Probation Director Scott Glueckert said of the targeting allegations. Asked if the allegations were true, he said, “No, not at all.”
Fontana, an outreach worker with the Catskills Addiction Coalition, is a familiar face in the local recovery community for his peer services work, which included providing clean syringes to prevent the intravenous transmission of HIV and Hepatitis C, as well as regularly offering free training on the administration of naloxone — an overdose reversal drug commonly marketed under the brand name Narcan — that he obtained through Margaretville Hospital and the Village of Delhi Police Department.
“I could reverse someone’s overdose because of Paul. He trained me,” said Luke Grandis, a statewise organizer for Vocal New York, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that bills itself as a “statewide grassroots membership organization that builds power among low-income people directly impacted by HIV/AIDS, the drug war, mass incarceration, and homelessness.”
Margaretville Hospital recorded 71 overdose reversals between June and August using the Narcan it provided to Fontana, according to Julia Reischel, director of the hospital’s Opioid Outreach Program.
“It’s time to hold Delaware County accountable,” said Alexis Pleus, founder of the Binghamton-based harm reduction advocacy program Truth Pharm. “If they’re not going to release Paul, they need to provide clean syringes to the community.”
“He chose this because of his own journey,” DeSantis-Fontana said. “He said, ‘If I can save one kid from walking the path I walked, it’s worth it.’”
Fontana, a former drug user and dealer, has been prescribed Suboxone, a medication used in opioid replacement therapy, since March, according to his mother.
Fontana was denied his prescription upon admission to the Delaware County Jail, DeSantis-Fontana said, and it was not until Pleus made an “impassioned plea” to Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond that the drug’s administration was approved.
DuMond said the jail’s doctor prefers naltrexone, an injectable non-narcotic more commonly known by its brand name Vivitrol, to treat inmates exhibiting symptoms of withdrawal.
“I’m not a medical doctor, and I’m not in the business of telling my medical doctor what to do,” he said. “The Vivitrol program has been very successful in our jail.”
DuMond said his conversation with Pleus inspired him to consider providing Suboxone to new inmates who enter the jail with a prescription “on a case-by-case basis, based on merits.”
Arguing that the county “tortured” Fontana by putting him through opioid withdrawal, Pleus said that withdrawal from Suboxone is worse than withdrawal from heroin.
“I know the sheriff doesn’t want to torture people, but in this case, he inadvertently did,” said Reischel, who regularly works with DuMond.
“Dead people cost money, too,” Grandis warned. “They’re spending way too much to teach someone a lesson that’s been proven to be ineffective.”
Counts Three and Four of Fontana’s probation violation alleged that he twice breached his 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, as reported first by the Sidney Police Department and second by Paul’s own admission that he spent a night in Norwich without prior approval from the probation department.
DeSantis-Fontana said her son never went to Norwich and hasn’t had a curfew in a year and a half.
“They were looking for an opportunity to put him back in jail,” Pleus said. “We have a broken system. We have an archaic system. It’s got to stop.”
DuMond denied that the county was targeting Fontana, calling the notion “ridiculous” and “preposterous.”
“That just doesn’t happen, as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “If it did, I wouldn’t want any part of it.”
“That’s not the case,” Delaware County District Attorney John Hubbard said of the allegations. “(Fontana’s supporters) need to know their facts. Missing the probation appointment is only half the story.”
A fifth violation count was filed in an Oct. 2 amendment, alleging that Fontana tested positive for methamphetamine the same day he turned himself in, allegations which his mother again denied.
“We see false positives all the time,” Pleus said. “It depends on the type of test — if they’re screening for all amphetamines, even Adderall will trip it.”
Fontana is scheduled to appear in Delaware County Court for a hearing or a plea Friday, Oct. 23, according to Hubbard.
“God always puts you where you are needed most,” DeSantis-Fontana said. “Paul wanted to get into the jail to help people there, and I guess he got what he wanted. I’m proud of how he’s taken what destroyed his life to save others.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
