Activists rally in Muller Plaza for reproductive rights

Advocates for reproductive rights rallied Saturday, Oct. 2, in Oneonta’s Muller Plaza. About 75 people attended the event, organized by Oneonta resident Diandra Sangetti-Daniels.
The rally coincided with the more than 600 protests and marches nationwide also held that day in response to Texas legislation passed in September that bans abortions after six weeks.
“It’s reactionary to everything that’s happening in Texas and Florida with reproductive rights, but also precautionary,” Sangetti-Daniels, 26, said. “It’s to keep people informed and alert and remind our community that, although we have these privileges now, we shouldn’t take them for granted and should always keep in mind, with politics, to stay connected and informed so we’re not left vulnerable and losing the rights we hold really near and dear to us.
“Today, we have access, but who knows what could happen?” she continued. “As Americans, it’s important to always stay as informed, up-to-date and involved as possible.”
Featured speaker Debra Marcus, chief executive officer at Family Planning of South Central New York, echoed the need for vigilance.
“Generally, people in Otsego County — we serve four counties, soon to be five — are supportive,” she said. “But it’s important that people stay informed and involved and communicating with their legislators to make sure they know that it’s vital to continue fully funding reproductive health care and access to high-quality care, regardless of insurance or immigration status.
“People need to realize that it could happen here, too,” Marcus continued. “We’re very fortunate to live in New York, but there are many states where there are more and more restrictions to a woman’s body. We’ve taken for granted for so long the right to contraception and abortions and we cannot take that for granted. People have to get involved. It’s a scary time.”
Hartwick resident Jennifer Dibble said she was impressed with the rally attendance, but also emphasized continued action.
“I’m actually pleasantly surprised by how many people are here,” she said. “And I’m really, really impressed with the diversity — the ages, the college students, the senior citizens. I think most of the areas up here get a little complacent, because we don’t see a lot of these issues, but (such a rally) is still needed; this still needs to be addressed. Just because the majority of us are comfortable, doesn’t mean we can sit by.”
Sangetti-Daniels acknowledged New Yorkers’ access to reproductive health care, but said such events help illuminate the disparity of services available specifically to members of the LGBTQ community and people of color.
“We have to use our sense of privilege as New Yorkers … to be more progressive and bring the rest of the country with us,” she said. “It’s important to show up for events like this, but the work is not done.”
Speaker Kasia Swift, a community educator with Family Planning of South Central New York, agreed.
“I really appreciate that Diandra brought up LGBTQ people and people of color being able to access services,” Swift said. “In the LGBTQ population, it’s really easy to feel like it doesn’t apply, but STIs and pregnancies happen to everyone.”
Sangetti-Daniels said she experienced “no pushback” before or during the rally.
Swift, too, said she was “really pleased” at the lack of counter-protesters.
“I was really nervous there was going to be controversy and we came in prepared, emotionally and mentally, for things to go down,” she said. “We’re really pleased.”
Sangetti-Daniels said she hopes the rally furthers engagement.
“Everyone enjoyed listening to and hearing (speakers’) stories, and it’s given people an opportunity to reflect on their own trauma,” she said. “Some people are healing from this, which was not intended, but is kind of beautiful. There’s a strong sense of community here today.
“My main objective and my hope for attendees is for them to just refocus attention to get more civically involved and civically engaged,” Sangetti-Daniels continued. “A lot of times, when we don’t have a presidential election … events like this are reminders to stay involved. We always have something to look for and should always be actively engaged. The things we have in place were put in place because people cared enough to put them in place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.