Activists split with Hochul on sealing crime records

ALBANY — Progressive groups involved in criminal justice reform say Gov. Kathy Hochul is attempting to push through a flawed measure that would create roadblocks for ex-offenders struggling to find employment and housing.
The disagreement involves a measure dubbed "Clean Slate," designed to expunge many criminal records, with the goal of giving a boost to formally incarcerated persons trying to become reintegrated with communities by finding employment.
Hochul and the Democratic-controlled Legislature both want a three-year waiting period for misdemeanor convictions to be sealed and a seven-year waiting period for the expunging of felony records.
But the Senate and Assembly measure would start the clock once a person has been released from prison or jail. Hochul's framework calls for the wait period to begin once an individual has completed parole or probation.
The progressive activists are throwing their support to the Legislature's approach, arguing the governor's plan threatens to delay the employment dreams of 2.3 million New Yorkers with criminal histories.
"The governor has doubled down on an unworkable proposal that undermine the goals of the legislation to allow people to access jobs, housing and education," said Katie Schaffer, director of organizing and advocacy for the Center for Community Alternatives, a nonprofit group with offices in several cities.
The issue has injected more complexity into ongoing state budget negotiations. Hochul first proposed her plan in the proposed spending plan she released in January. With the state already blowing past its deadline of April 1 to complete the budget, negotiations are being described as fragile.
Hochul's office issued a response to the lament from the progressives, though it went wide of the specific issues they raise.
"Governor Hochul’s Executive Budget includes bold initiatives to embrace this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in our future, and we look forward to continuing to work with the legislature to finalize a budget that serves all New Yorkers," Hochul spokesman Avi Small said in an emailed response.
Upstate Republicans have registered opposition to Clean Slate, describing it as another Democratic proposal that prioritizes the interests of criminal offenders before rather than law-abiding New Yorkers.
"They're both wrong, though the progressives are more wrong than Governor Hochul," Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said of the pushback the Democratic governor is getting from the left flank of her party.
"The victims of these crimes have to live the rest of their lives with their victimhood — and that doesn't get expunged," Stec added. He denounced the legislation as "part of a systematic attack on every facet of this state's criminal justice system."
Advocates for Clean Slate say the state's economy loses $2 billion in wages annually as a result of employment barriers formerly incarcerated individuals face from their criminal records. Job discrimination, they argue, results in them being doomed to a lifetime of poverty, which results in communities being less safe.
Clean Slate, if enacted, would not lead to the sealing of records for those listed on the Sexual Offender Registry.
At a time when the home health care industry is struggling to find aides to assist frail seniors in their homes, Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, said employers shouldn't be blocked from finding out whether an applicant has a criminal record for burglaries or robberies.
"I am very, very wary of this legislation," Oberacker said. He added that expunging criminal records undermines efforts by the criminal justice system to keep communities safe. "Let the judges judge," he said.
The budget talks have also gotten bogged down over Hochul's late recommendations for changes to New York's cashless bail system. She favors giving judges the ability to consider dangerousness in determining pretrial detainment for some defendants.
Last week, eight New York congressional Republicans, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County; and Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for governor; urged Hochul to reverse the system of cashless bail favored by many downstate Democrats.
"Any proposal that does not completely reverse the bail reform policies that took effect in January 2020 would be a serious failure on the part of your administration,” the representatives said in a letter to the governor.
