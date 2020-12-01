Afton doesn't let COVID spoil holiday spirit

AFTON — COVID and the cancellation of the village’s annual Christmas parade won’t stop Santa from coming to town.
Afton’s Upside-Down Parade Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at different locations throughout the village.
The event was coordinated by Afton residents Alexis VanBuren, who owns Baristacrats Coffee Bar, and Melissa Matthews, owner of 6Zero7 Advertising. The coffee shop will host a donation-based Christmas cookie swap to help offset the event’s expenses.
Members of the Afton Community Theatre will have Christmas-themed photo op props and characters, and COVID-safe photos with Santa will be available at the window of Paix Salon & Day Spa, with an additional photo op with Santa’s sleigh parked next door at Baristacrats’ Winter Wonderland.
A Christmas ornament craft, Christmas tree bingo and a writing station for letters to Santa will also be available at Baristacrats.
The Afton VFW will host a breakfast without Santa, a continuation of its twice monthly pancake breakfast with socially distanced in-person dining and takeout options available.
Henry’s Drive-In will sponsor the return of the Polar Express at the Afton Inn, and Boda’s Door Hangers will sponsor an “Elf Yourself” selfie station for kids.
Studio B Performing Arts Academy will perform a drive-in holiday dance show at First Baptist Church, and River Rock Soaps will host a holiday open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will also feature the lighting of the Sertoma Christmas tree at a time that has yet to be determined, according to VanBuren.
The “parade” will kick off a monthlong series of virtual and in-person events to celebrate the holiday season, beginning with a 7:15 p.m. screening of “Elf” at Baristacrats on Friday, Dec. 11.
“Illuminate Afton” will be held Friday, Dec. 18, and will feature horse-drawn carriage rides sponsored by Lingering Hill Equestrian Center from 3 to 7 p.m. and a Nativity scene and holiday light drive-thru at First Baptist Church, which will be streamed on Facebook Live.
COVID-style Christmas caroling, in which participants can sing together from a distance in front of their properties, will begin at 6 p.m.
Planned virtual events include Twelve Days of Christmas storytelling from Dec. 13 through Dec. 24, a Christmas concert Dec. 17, and a holiday lights drive-thru Dec. 18, all culminating in a Dec. 24 “Jingle-a-Bell on the Eve of Noel.” The #AftonInWinter photo and and Ugly Sweater contests will run through Dec. 25.
For more information, follow “Baristacrats Coffee Bar” on Facebook or call the coffee shop at 607-743-2401.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
