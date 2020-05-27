Organizers of the Afton Fair announced Wednesday the cancellation of what would have been the fair’s 131st year.
Citing a lack of guidance from the state and being little more than a month away from opening day, the fair board said in a May 27 Facebook post that canceling this year’s fair “is the only option.”
“We thank you for your continued support and we will be back even stronger in 2021,” the post read.
Chenango County reported 123 total COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up four from the day prior. Of those, one is hospitalized, 89 have recovered and five are deceased, according to a media release. Three individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 92 under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 3,262 tests.
Otsego County reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 65. The two most recent cases are health care workers in a nursing home or adult home setting outside of Otsego County, according to a media release. Both individuals are asymptomatic.
All nursing and adult home employees are tested twice weekly under state mandate.
Sixteen individuals are isolated, 57 have recovered and five are deceased, according to the release. To date, 283 individuals have been released from quarantine and 2,653 negative test results have been reported.
Delaware County reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The countywide case total remains at 73, including five hospitalizations, eight isolating at home, four deaths and 56 recoveries, according to a media release. Three residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 27 under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 2,051 tests on 1,740 individuals, 1,612 of which have yielded negative results and 33 have results pending.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since May 20, when the countywide total reached 47.
