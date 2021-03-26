Afton girl wins regional spelling bee

The Daily Star crowned its first-ever spelling bee champion from Afton at the 19th annual regional competition, held virtually Friday, March 26.
Eighth-grader Coleen Pettingill is the first speller to represent Chenango County in more than a decade, following the victories of Claudia Schulze of Bainbridge-Guilford in 2008 and Oxford Academy’s then-eighth-grader Lea Davis in 2009.
In just under an hour of competition between students from six schools, Coleen emerged victorious in the 15th round with the correct spelling of “quench.”
“When they said I won, I was really excited but also really shocked,” said Coleen, 13. “I was really settled on thinking that the other girl would win, but then I was like, ‘Oh, I did it!’”
First-runner up was Cooperstown eighth-grader Punya Phaugat, last year’s regional champion, who tripped up on the spelling of “jowls” Friday after a perfect 13 rounds prior.
Spellers are typically required to repeat their given word into the microphone once before spelling it to ensure proper pronunciation, but amid the auditory uncertainties brought about by a virtual competition, the pronouncer took extra care to repeat each word and offer its part of speech and definition to the students, who often repeated it several times before giving the first letter.
The youngest of the regional competitors, Worcester Central School fourth-grader Hailey Zabelicky, was the first to be eliminated, missing the double “m” in the middle of “yammer” at the end of Round Three after correctly spelling “lucky” and “pending.”
Morgyn Turner from Edmeston Central School fell out in the fifth round, adding an extra “h” to “wistful.” Norwich seventh-grader Delilah Spiegel made it to the eighth round before switching the vowels in “bauble.”
Delaware Academy sixth-grader Benjamin Hadley missed the “i” in “vermin” in the 11th round, though he correctly spelled the words he was given during the first 10 rounds, all of which were available for all spellers to study prior to the competition on the 2021 “Words of the Champions” list.
Asked how she practiced for the bee, Coleen said, “I didn’t.”
“Aside from the actual school spelling bee, there wasn’t any formal way that we approached it,” said her English teacher and mentor, Courtney Fitzgerald.
In the weeks leading up to the schoolwide competition, Fitzgerald said she dedicated one day a week to spelling practice in the classroom.
Despite her natural gift for spelling, Coleen said her spelling tests aren’t always perfect.
“If I spell something wrong, I don’t really get too upset about it,” she said. “It’s usually a pretty simple fix.”
“I was really nervous this morning because my parents were like, ‘You can do it, you can do it!’ and that always gets me anxious, but once I sat down, I was actually quite comfortable,” Coleen said. “I would have been definitely more nervous if it was in-person. For the school competition, I had to be up in front of my parents.”
Coleen said her father, Chris, tuned in to watch the competition live, but her mother, Peggi Peters, who was working at the school as a substitute Friday, wasn’t able to. She happened to run into her mother as she was leaving the conference room after winning the bee and got to break the good news herself.
Coleen said she and her mom might celebrate her victory this weekend by picking up a vanilla cake at the grocery store.
In school, Coleen is known for her cute animal-themed outfits, which sometimes include bunny-eared hats and a pink and white cat sweatshirt, which she wore to the competition.
“During class, she’s pretty quiet, but she’s always on the ball with the workload,” Fitzgerald said, describing Coleen as a conscientious student. “Her effort is amazing, and the report cards of course reflect that every time.”
Outside of school, Coleen said, her hobbies include making beaded bracelets, illustrating the stories she writes and reading the Harry Potter and Percy Jackson adventure series.
Coleen will proceed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer. Because of pandemic-related restrictions, the preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal segments will be held virtually in the weeks leading up to the final competition.
The top 10 to 12 spellers will compete in-person at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. The event, scheduled to begin July 8, will air live on ESPN2.
The Daily Star will award Coleen a $1,000 scholarship and continue to follow her progress throughout the competition.
