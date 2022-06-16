The Afton Central School District will soon have a new superintendent.
The school district's Board of Education announce the appointment of Nicholas A. Colosi as superintendent of schools in a June 16 media release. The appointment is effective July 18
According to the release, Colosi "brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in education to the district." He will come to Afton from the Sherburne-Earlville School District where he has served most recently as the high school principal.
He spent 11 years as a science teacher in the Tully Central School District, working with both middle and high school students, the release said. He holds state certification as a school district business leader, school building leader and school district leader.
Colosi has been involved in community organizations including Sherburne Rotary Club and Chenango United Way, serving as the campaign co-chair in 2020, the release said. His wife, Kelly, is a school social worker with the Norwich City Schools. The couple has two children, Emma and Abby.
District residents are invited to meet Colosi at the July 7 Board of Education meeting at 7:00 p.m. in the school’s board room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.