A $19.2 million capital project proposed by the Afton Central School District passed Tuesday by a margin of three votes, 247 to 244.
“There was a lot of misinformation out there,” said district Superintendent Tim McNamara, referring to the $225,000 purchase of a parcel on state Route 7 that will house the district’s new bus garage. “A lot of people were concerned about pollution in the ground — it was a former car dealership — but the owner has to take care of that before the sale.”
A presentation on the proposed improvements and contracts for the sale and appraisal of the new property were available online, McNamara said.
“We’re very open to the community,” he said. “We gave them all the information they needed.”
An estimated 81.8% of the project, or $15.7 million, will be funded by state building aid, and the local share will be financed through a $3.5 million reserve fund transfer, resulting in a 0% tax impact for local residents, according to McNamara.
The capital project will “add a lot of safety features,” McNamara said, including a new entry vestibule and the relocation of the secondary principal and guidance offices from the second floor to the front entrance “to create a secure entry into the building.” The elementary entrance will also be remodeled and the principal, nurse and guidance offices will be relocated closer to the entrance.
The four classrooms presently located at the front of the building will be moved to the second floor, and classes will be held in the auditorium and in repurposed storage rooms until construction is complete, McNamara said.
Also included in the proposal are upgrades to the 1994 elevator and kitchen equipment, replacing older floor tile and carpeting, replacing the 1955 locker room showers and tile work, repairing the septic system and improving air ventilation in the science and fitness rooms, as well as repairs to the exterior masonry, stairs and railings, sidewalks and curbing and resurfacing parking areas and the main bus loop.
The project further proposes electrical and technological improvements, including security cameras, Wi-Fi access points, upgrading classroom smartboards and installing Voice over Internet Protocol-supported digital services, as well as improvements to the athletic fields, including upgraded fencing for security and installing accessible walkways.
“It’s all about doing what’s right for the community,” McNamara said.
Construction is slated to begin March 2021.
The district counted around 550 total votes Tuesday night, McNamara said, nearly twice the average voter turnout. He attributed the increased community participation to an all-absentee ballot.
“My hope is that everyone comes out and votes next year,” McNamara said. “The more people that vote, the more information we get from the community.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
