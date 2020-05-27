Afton voters to decide on extensive school upgrades

The Afton Central School District is proposing a $19.2 million capital project to be voted on along with the school budget this spring.
An estimated 81.8% of the project, or $15.7 million, will be funded by state building aid, and the local share will be financed through a $3.5 million reserve fund transfer, resulting in a 0% tax impact for local residents, according to district Superintendent Tim McNamara.
The proposed project is nearly identical to the one approved by district voters last year, according to McNamara.
After a change in mayoral leadership earlier in the year, the village changed its position on a proposed “property swap” with the school, McNamara said. Under the initial proposal, the district would have given its bus garage property on Court Street for use by the village public works department in exchange for a parcel on state Route 7.
A contract was negotiated between the parties but never signed, according to McNamara.
The new proposal includes the $225,000 purchase of property at 1364 State Highway 7, the site of the former Interstate Batteries. The existing bus garage will be torn down and the lot used to expand school parking, McNamara said.
“It’s a beautiful facility,” he said. “It’s going to work out real nice.”
Proposed renovations to the main building include installing a new entry vestibule and relocating the secondary principal and guidance offices from the second floor to the front entrance “to create a secure entry into the building,” McNamara said. The elementary entrance will also be remodeled and the principal, nurse and guidance offices will be relocated closer to the entrance.
The four classrooms presently located at the front of the building will be moved to the second floor, and classes will be held in the auditorium and in repurposed storage rooms until construction is complete, McNamara said.
Also included in the proposal are upgrades to the 1994 elevator and kitchen equipment, replacing older floor tile and carpeting, replacing the 1955 locker room showers and tile work, repairing the septic system and improving air ventilation in the science and fitness rooms, as well as repairs to the exterior masonry, stairs and railings, sidewalks and curbing and resurfacing parking areas and the main bus loop.
The project further proposes electrical and technological improvements, including security cameras, Wi-Fi access points, upgrading classroom smartboards and installing Voice over Internet Protocol-supported digital services.
The district is proposing improvements to the athletic fields, including upgraded fencing for security and installing accessible walkways.
Construction is slated to begin in the winter of 2021, McNamara said.
Under an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, voting is by absentee ballot only. Ballots must be received by the district by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, in order to be counted.
For more information and a visual tour of the proposed upgrades, visit bit.ly/aftoncsdcapitalproject.
Sarah Eames, staff writer
