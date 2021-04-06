AG to investigate fatal shooting of man by Oneonta police

The Office of the New York State Attorney General is investigating the death of an Oneonta man who was shot by Oneonta police in front of his River Street home Tuesday afternoon, April 6.
The victim, identified only as a 23-year-old white male, was wielding a knife at the time of the incident, according to New York State Police, who took over the investigation from Oneonta police within an hour of the shooting.
Oneonta police responded to a domestic dispute at a residence at the corner of West Ann Street in the Sixth Ward shortly before 1 p.m., according to troopers. The unnamed male subject was allegedly wielding a knife and attacked an unidentified woman, who was with her approximately 2-year-old child.
The mother sustained a knife wound to the leg and has been treated, according to troopers. The condition of the child was not reported.
In a Tuesday evening address to the Oneonta Common Council, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said that officers “acted to save the life of the child by firing two shots.”
The male subject was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital and then airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
The incident was recorded by an operational body camera, according to Herzig, and remains an “open and ongoing investigation,” according to acting Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenberg, who was at the scene Tuesday afternoon.
“I know this has been a difficult day for Oneonta and a very difficult day for all members of the Oneonta Police Department,” Herzig said.
Any further updates in the investigation will come from the state Attorney General’s Office, according to Herzig.
