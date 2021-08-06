York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday, Aug. 6, issued an alert to protect New Yorkers from the dangers of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Falsifying vaccine cards and records, as well as the unauthorized use of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ seals, also violate various federal and New York state laws and is subject to civil and criminal enforcement, according to a media release.
“As the delta variant becomes more prominent, it is more important than ever for New Yorkers to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” James said in the release. “Not only do fake and fraudulently-completed vaccination cards violate federal and state laws and the public trust, but they also put the health of our communities at risk and potentially prolong this public health crisis.
"I strongly urge New Yorkers to reject these fake vaccination cards and get the COVID-19 vaccine, so that we can move forward from this pandemic and return to normalcy as soon as possible,” she added.
The CDC listed the four counties in The Daily Star's coverage area, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie, as being at substantial risk for community spread on Friday.
CDC vaccination cards are provided to individuals once they receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If an individual receives the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — which require two doses — a vaccination card is provided after the first dose that will be updated after the second dose. Those getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive their vaccination card after their single dose. The AG's office urged people not to share pictures of the card online or on social media, or to at least blur out private information (date of birth, vaccination lot number, etc.). Scammers can use New Yorkers’ personal information to steal their identity, and use pictures to create fake cards.
New Yorkers can access proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result on their smartphone through the Excelsior Pass app.
In April, James and a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general sent letters to a number of companies asking them to act immediately to prevent the sale of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards on their platforms.
New Yorkers who believe they have been a victim of a COVID-19 vaccination card scam are asked to contact the Office of the Attorney General by calling 1-800-771-7755 or filing a complaint online.
