Delaware County officials said an employee of an agency that cares for disabled people was charged with a felony for allegedly injuring a person a person in her care.
Sheriff Craig DuMond announced Joan H. Ramirez, 56, of Sidney was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person, a class E felony; and second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a class A misdemeanor.
According to a media release, deputies received a complaint on July 25 regarding a Springbrook direct support professional injuring an elderly female. During the course of the investigation, it was found that Ramirez injured an 84-year-old disabled female "while recklessly acting in the course of her duties," the release said
Ramirez was issued appearance tickets and directed to appear at the town of Sidney court at a later date.
The release said the investigation is still ongoing with the U.S. Department of Justice and may result in additional charges.
