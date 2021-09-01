Marilyn Wyman has joined Cornell Cooperative Extension in Cobleskill and Cooperstown as its new interim executive, according to a media release.
Wyman replaces Don Smyers, who retired after 14 years of service, first as executive director of CCE Schoharie County and then of the consolidated Schoharie and Otsego Counties Association, which he helped create, the release said.
Wyman retired from CCE of Columbia and Greene Counties in 2019 after a 25-year career, the release said. She helped establish CCE’s Agroforestry Resource Center and the 140-acre Siuslaw Model Forest in Greene County, which provides science-based natural resource education and outreach programs.
“I feel very comfortable assuming the role as interim executive director and look forward to working with the Extension community to bring on board a new, full-time executive director who will take CCE Schoharie and Otsego forward in the best possible ways,” she said in the release.
Wyman and her husband, Rick, have owned a small farm in Schoharie County for more than 20 years, according to the release.
