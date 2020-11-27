Agriculture agency plans overhaul of Cooperstown property

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties has kicked off a first phase of its Grow with Cornell Cooperative Extension fundraising campaign, to redevelop the grounds of its Education and Resource Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
The grounds will be developed into a hands-on learning center for gardener education, utilizing demonstration gardens, according to a media release.
“The site has been the home of Cornell Cooperative Extension since May 1948, when it was gifted by The Farmers’ Museum to further the work of 4-H, agriculture and family life,” Don Smyers, executive director of CCE and a member of the fundraising committee, said in the release. “The site has served residents of Otsego County well, but the national trend for purchasing local foods has given a rebirth to producing home-grown foods and an opportunity for CCE to showcase their value.”
“Homeowners want the security of knowing the sources of their foods, and nothing is more local than harvesting from one’s own land, even from a city lot,” Smyers said. “Unfortunately, we have several generations who have little knowledge or experience in gardening, yet many seek the security of being more self-reliant to produce some of the foods they consume.”
Master Gardeners of Otsego County, who are trained to provide outreach assistance on behalf of the organization, conceived of the project to provide garden-based learning for community members, the release said.
The gardens will feature many instructive elements, but one will include demonstration gardens featuring improved, highly-productive vegetable gardens using ground and raised beds, improved vegetable and flower varieties, and new home garden technology, the release said. The gardens on site presently have featured All-America selections, varieties chosen regionally for beauty or productivity, and the new gardens will include more extensive plantings for home gardeners to evaluate.
“The campaign is a serious undertaking for us,” Smyers said. “The redevelopment of the site will be completed entirely from contributions and grants.”
The committee is seeking contributions.
To contribute, go to the organization’s secure GoFundMe campaign link from CCE’s main webpage at www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/grow-with-cce, where more information is provided about the project.
Call Smyers at 607-547-2536 ext. 231 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.