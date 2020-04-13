It's going to be an unusual spring for staffers at Cornell Cooperative Extension — all full of knowledge and nowhere to go because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Normally, we'd be doing classes, hands-on, and in-home as well," said Michelle Leveski, nutrition education for CCE Schoharie-Otsego Counties. "So, of course, it is all on the back burner now."
Now, "we've all been working from home, remotely, for the moment," she said. "It is all a work in progress."
"We're all learning how to Zoom," Leveski said.
CCE's next Zoom lecture is about bio-intensive gardening, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.
According to a media release: "Biointensive gardening is a method of growing as much organic food as possible in the smallest amount of space. The class will be facilitated by horticulture educator Carla Crim, who has been utilizing biointensive practices in home and community gardens for over a decade."
CCE has many other departments doing similar outreach, including a farm program, the 4-H and home gardening. The group has set up a page for COVID-19 advice and information, too.
To help local farms get food to people at their homes, CCE has set up a program to connect customers directly to local farms, artisans and other vendors in a virtual farmers market.
Leveski's department is also setting up virtual classes, including some for children. Kids cooking classes would normally be beginning this time of year, and she said she is coping with not being able to offer in-person lessons.
In the meantime, she is writing a weekly column offering tips for the pandemic. A recent one offered different ways to make your own yeast, including a recipe using Greek yogurt.
"It is a weekly press release on tips to help people right now, and also keep our presence out here," she said.
A lot more has changed than the method of workings and doing outreach. Most of the outreach being done is directly related to the pandemic now, Leveski said. That includes outreach in the nutrition department and her column, too.
"I am just thinking them up weekly, as things come up," she said. "Because a lot of it is as things happen, like the column about yeast. Because you couldn't find yeast on the shelves, so what can you do?"
To get Leveski's weekly tips, email her at mml39@cornell.edu or call 518-234-4303 x115.
Go to www.cceschoharie-otsego.org to sign up for virtual classes or get more information.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
