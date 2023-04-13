The state has issued an air quality health advisory for a large area of New York, including Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties.
State Department of Environmental ConservationCommissioner Basil Seggos and state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald issued the advisory for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, April 14. The pollutant of concern is ozone.
According to a media release, DEC and DOH issue Air Quality Health Advisories when DEC meteorologists predict that levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index value of 100. The AQI “was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale, with a higher AQI value indicating a greater health concern,” the release said.
According to the release, summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast, the release said. The surface pollutant should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere.
People, especially young children, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work and those who have respiratory disease should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest, generally in the afternoon to early evening, the release said. When outdoor levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce exposure. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor.
Ozone levels generally decrease at night and can be minimized during daylight hours by curtailment of automobile travel and the use of public transportation where available.
Additional information is available on DEC’s website and on DOH’s website.
