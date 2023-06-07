Air quality in the area worsened Wednesday, June 7, due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.
The Chenango County Health Department said in a media release Wednesday morning the “Air Quality Index in Chenango County has now entered the Hazardous Range.”
According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Now website, the air quality in Delaware county ranged from unhealthy to hazardous. The same was true in Otsego County. The air quality in Schoharie County was deemed unhealthy by the EPA Wednesday.
An area of low pressure over northern New England was directing winds from the northwest into the area, the U.S. National Weather Service at Binghamton said Tuesday.
“The upper air low will move out of the area by Saturday and your winds will become westerly,” Mark Wysocki, senior lecturer of Earth and atmospheric sciences at Cornell University, said in an email. “Until then, you can expect the smoke and haze to continue through Friday.”
Wysocki said it’s not unusual to have wildfires in Canada; however, the frequency in the number of years has increased.
“Most of the Canadian fires have been in the western providences (British Columbia, Yukon Territory, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba) with fewer in the eastern part (Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick),” he said in an email. “The western fires impact the northern plains into the Great Lakes, while the eastern fires impact the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. With drought conditions becoming more frequent and lasting longer for the eastern portions of Canada, this means an increase in forest fires and more smoke for the Northeast in the future.”
The air quality alert was extended through Thursday, June 8, by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The state Health Department shared recommendations the public and employers can do to reduce risks associated with the air quality.
All New Yorkers in areas with unhealthy air quality levels are advised to reduce outdoor exertion and avoid long-term exposure, a media release said. Vulnerable New Yorkers, in particular, including those with heart disease, congestive heart failure, or a prior history of heart attack, and those with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other lung disorders, are asked to remain aware of their local air quality and take precautions as necessary. Employers should also take steps to reduce the risks for vulnerable employees.
High-quality masks, such as N95 and KN95 masks, can be worn outdoors to reduce the inhalation of fine particles from the air, the Chenango County Health Department advised in its release. Cloth masks and surgical masks are not as effective at reducing inhalation of pollutants.
Delaware County Emergency Services Director Steve Hood said they have received more illness calls to the 911 center. He also said the state fire coordinators canceled all outdoor fire training in the state until the air quality gets better.
The DEC announced Wednesday one of its forest rangers and expert wildland firefighters will be deployed to Canada to serve as a crew boss of an interstate Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Compact crew comprised of firefighters from Connecticut, New Hampshire and Maine to assist efforts in Nova Scotia.
State Attorney General Letitia James also issued a consumer alert urging New Yorkers to be vigilant of price gouging of essential goods, such as masks, air purifiers and air filters, as New York’s air quality worsens due to Canadian wildfires. People can contact the office at 800-771-7755 if they experience price gouging.
Many school districts announced they would keep children inside due to the air quality reports, something Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged.
“The State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Department of Health have issued air quality warnings since Monday, and according to the most recent forecast, much of the state outside of the North Country is expected to be in an air quality index of unhealthy to very unhealthy today,” she said in a statement. “Additionally, my administration has been in contact with the cities of Syracuse, Rochester and New York. I support their decisions and the decisions of other districts to suspend outdoor school activities and strongly urge those who have not yet done so to follow suit.”
