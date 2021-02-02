ALBANY — A proposal by an upstate GOP lawmaker to use a subpoena to compel the Cuomo administration to release documents relating to COVID-19 fatality data was blocked in committee by Democrats who said they are hoping the Cuomo administration will eventually release the information.
Sen. Thomas O’Mara, R-Big Flats, said the public deserves to have the data now in order to evaluate the Cuomo administration’s handling of the crisis involving the major impacts the pandemic has had on the nursing home population. He noted the information had been promised months ago but remains shrouded in secrecy.
O’Mara tried to get a vote on his motion at a meeting of the Senate Investigations Committee, led by Sen. James Skoufis, D-Orange County. Skoufis responded that O’Mara deviated from protocol by failing to circulate the proposal to other panel members beforehand. Skoufis has earlier threatened to use his subpoena power to compel the release of the same data.
“No member of this committee will be bullied by ambush motions,” said Skoufis.
When O’Mara tried to continue to debate the matter during a live-streamed meeting of the committee, Democrats muted the Republican’s microphone, rendering his statements inaudible while Skoufis and other Democrats spoke without interruption.
O’Mara said the Senate has no rules requiring members of its committees to issue their proposals prior to the sessions, suggesting there was no basis for Skoufis to make such a claim. Democrats did not immediately respond to his charge.
William Hammond, a health policy researcher at the Empire Center for Public Policy, a think tank that has initiated litigation to compel the release of data similar to what O’Mara wants to access, said a legislative subpoena at this point is “worth pursuing.”
“I generally think the legislature has put up with the stonewalling too long already,” Hammond told CNHI.
Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Schenevus, said he “whole-heartedly” backs O’Mara in the push to legally compel the release of the nursing home data.
“We need the subpoena power to get to the bottom of the situation,” Oberacker said. He also said it’s time for lawmakers to now cancel the emergency pandemic powers granted to Cuomo nearly a year ago.
Republicans had been pushing for the release of the data well before state Attorney General Letitia James released a detailed investigative report on how nursing homes have been impacted by the pandemic, finding that the Health Department’s fatality counts have been significantly undercounted.
According to updated state data released last week, nearly 13,000 New York nursing home patients have died from COVID-19 infections either at the facilities or at the hospitals. The state previously had not been counting the deaths when they took place at hospitals.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo contended last week that it made little difference where those individuals died. But James said in her report the underlying circumstances of the deaths was important at a time when accurate data was needed to help shape the state’s public health policies in response to the pandemic.
O’Mara, a veteran lawyer, said the Democrats are now “complicit” in what he called an effort to cover up the full extent of the death toll involving nursing home patients. Critics of the Cuomo administration contend a March 25 order from Dr. Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner, that required the state-licensed facilities to accept COVID-positive patients returning from hospitals endangered patients and staffers at the homes and increased the the rate of spread.
The order in question was later amended by Zucker to require hospital patients to be tested for coronavirus before they were sent to nursing homes.
Monday’s flareup came just hours after the New York Times reported that nine high-ranking Health Department bureaucrats have resigned or retired during the pandemic as a “rift” widens between the governor and policymakers.
Cuomo had told reporters Friday “I don’t really trust the experts,” amid a need for decisive action to respond to how the coronavirus has been spreading.
Responding to the Times story, Zucker said, state government is fulfilling its duties during “an intense period of extraordinary stress and pressure,” with appointees at times being asked to do “a different job than some signed onto.”
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
