Delaware County Public Health received a laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 report today, according to a media release from Delaware County Public Health. The department is actively conducting a contact investigation.
Two other confirmed cases were reported Saturday, March 21, with one of the cases transferred to the New York City Health Department.
The first confirmed case in the four-county region was reported in Delaware County on March 12.
Otsego and Schoharie County have each reported one confirmed case, and Chenango County has three.
