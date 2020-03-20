New York Gov. Andrwew Cuomo just said he is increasing the restrictions to close all businesses, except those that have been previously identified as essential.
"This is the most drastic action we can take," he said.
New rules are being drafted to protect senior citizens, including requirements that people wear masks when in the presence of a "vulnerable person."
He calls this "Matilda's Law," putting his mother's name on the mandate.
This is a breaking story that will be updated later.
