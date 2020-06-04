Delaware County reported its fifth COVID-related death this afternoon.
The latest death brings the four-county total to 16.
Chenango and Otsego counties have each reported five deaths, and Schoharie has reported one.
MARYLAND, N.Y. - Henry "Trooper" Jacob Handy Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Cooperstown Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, following a brief illness. He was born on Oct. 17, 1945, in Oneonta, the son of the late Mae (Hillsinger) and Henry Jacob Handy Sr. Henry enjoyed wat…
RICHFIELD SPRINGS - Joseph Anthony Udovich, 84, died at his residence on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was the son of Joseph and Mary (Klun) Udovich. After graduating from high school, Joe became a third-generation dairy farmer. He was as accomplished farmer and took pride in operating and mai…
