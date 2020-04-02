Delaware County has had its first death from COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a media release from Delaware County Public Health.
The person had been hospitalized with the disease and died Wednesday.
Otsego County reported its first death, 63-year-old Brenda Utter of Morris, on March 26
There have 23 positive results reported to Delaware County, with four cases transferred. Two people have recovered. Ten people are isolating at home, and six are hospitalized.
There are 43 people in mandatory quarantine and nine in precautionary quarantine. Of the 182 tests done, 129 people were negative for COVID-19, and 30 are pending.
