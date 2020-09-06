Hartwick College ine Oneonta this morning reported its 10th student who has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Aug. 28, the college announced it closed it campus to visitor in response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the neighboring SUNY Oneonta campus. Three days earlier it switched to all remote learning for two weeks.
On Saturday afternoon, SUNY Oneonta reported 57 more cases among its students, bringing the total number of cases to 559; 57 students were in quarantine and 143 students were in isolation on campus as of Friday, the college said in a media release.
As of Friday, SUNY Oneonta reported 540 total cases among students, with 138 isolating and 46 in quarantine on campus. An explanation for the discrepancy in total number of cases was not immediately available.
According to their online COVID dashboards, SUNY Delhi has reported four positive cases, and SUNY Cobleskill has reported three cases.
