The state Department of Health and Delaware County Public Health are investigating reports of potential COVID-19 exposures associated with those who attended Walton First Baptist Church at 55 Townsend St. in Walton on Sunday, July 12, officials said in a media release.
People who attended church on July 12 or a church function on the night of July 12 should immediately self-isolate and call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200, the release said.
