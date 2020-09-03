In a letter to students, obtained by The Daily Star, SUNY Oneonta officials announced the college will soon send all on-campus students home and cease all in-person classes and activities for the rest of the semester.
Earlier today, SUNY Oneonta officials reported another 100 cases of COVID-19.
According to a media release, test results compiled Thursday morning indicated 100 new cases of COVID-19 within the campus community.
The new cases bring the total number since the start of the semester to 389.
The number of students in quarantine on campus remains at 54, unchanged since yesterday, the release said. As of Thursday morning, 100 students who tested positive are in isolation on campus.
A media conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. This is is a developing story and will be updated
