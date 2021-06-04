Organizers announced Friday, June 4, that the Otsego County Fair will return for its 75th year this summer, joining a host of other local fairs reopening their gates after more than a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Otsego County Fair will return to the fairgrounds in Morris from Tuesday, Aug. 3, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
“We’re not sure what it’s going to look like yet, but we’re definitely going to have a fair,” Otsego County Fair manager Lisa Jones said.
The fair was given the go-ahead Friday by the Otsego County Health Department, Jones said. As statewide COVID case counts decline and reopening guidelines continue to expand, officials are holding out “until the last minute” to announce final plans.
There are no limits on the number of vendors, Jones said, and the capacity of fairground buildings and the grandstand has yet to be determined.
Gillette Shows has once again contracted to provide midway rides and attractions, Jones said. The Massachusetts-based company will implement its own protocols for the regular sanitizing and disinfecting of the rides and games.
Additional hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be readily available throughout the fairgrounds.
The Otsego Fair has received a hearty welcome back from fans throughout the area, Jones said, with a record number of presale tickets sold even before the fair was announced.
The introduction of a box office this year is expected to cut down on lines and wait times at the grandstands.
“We’ll all be working hard the next two months to put on the best fair we can,” Jones said.
Visit otsegocountyfair.org for more information.
The Delaware County Fair last month announced its return to Walton fairgrounds from Monday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 21. The Chenango County Fair and Schoharie County Sunshine Fair are both scheduled to return from Tuesday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 15.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
