Any voter wishing to avoid potential contraction of the COVID-19 virus may now apply for an absentee ballot under the reason of “temporary illness” under an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a media release from the Otsego County Board of Elections.
In addition, the order allows absentee applications for the Tuesday, June 23 primary to be submitted electronically.
The executive order postponed the presidential primary, originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, and combined it with the state and local primaries on June 23.
The last day for new voters to register for the primary is Friday, May 29, the release said.
Early voting for the primary will be from Saturday, June 13, to Sunday, June 21, at the Meadows Office Complex outside Cooperstown.
An executive order postponed the circulation and filing of independent petitions until further notice, the release said.
Contact the Otsego County Board of Elections at 607-547-4247 or visit www.otsegocounty.com for more information.
