All Otsego County and Schoharie County public schools and a Schoharie County village office will close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oneonta City School District Superintendent Thomas Brindley confirmed the information regarding the schools.
"This afternoon around 4:30, we received correspondence indicating that, at the request of both Otsego and Schoharie county departments of health, all Otsego and Schoharie public schools will be closed out of an abundance of caution for two weeks beginning on March 16," Brindley said. "Moving forward, what that means is all athletic events, all extracurricular activities, all instruction, our state testing are all either canceled or postponed."
Brindley said the school's administrative council will meet on Monday, March 16, to discuss the best possible way to establish continuity of instruction for students.
"At that time we will also discuss how we may provide lessons or activities either electronically or in paper form or in some combination of both," Brindley said.
Oneonta City Schools sent out an alert and posted on its website Friday afternoon that district schools will be closed from March 16 to March 27.
The SAT exams scheduled to take place at Oneonta High School on March 14 have been canceled,
The district will post up-to-date coronavirus information at https://bit.ly/39SD7qU, in addition to sending out mass email messages, when appropriate, the website said.
Richfield Springs Central School will close for four weeks.
Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES District Superintendent Sandra Sherwood and the superintendents of the 10 Herkimer BOCES school districts decided to close schools and all extracurricular activities starting Monday, March 16, with schools re-opening on Tuesday April 14, according to a media release.
"This is not a decision we take lightly, but we recognize we need to act decisively," an unattributed statement in the release said.
The closures also affect Herkimer BOCES and its other nine component districts: Central Valley, Dolgeville, Frankfort-Schuyler, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mount Markham, Owen D. Young, Poland and West Canada Valley.
The closure will result in the loss of 15 school days in addition to the scheduled spring break, the release said.
No information was immediately available regarding Delaware and Chenango county public schools.
The village of Middleburgh office will be closed for at least a week, starting Monday, according to a media release. That includes almost all activity of the highway crew. Water and sewer operations will continue and village employees will be in place for emergencies, the release said. In case of issues or questions, call or text Mayor Matthew Avitabile at 518-763-6854 or Superintendent Steve Kowalski at 518-231-0934.
Avitabile will speak with all emergency services, his counterparts at the town of Middleburgh, and Schoharie County officials over the next several days and will keep residents updated as needed, the release said.
The village election for mayor and trustee will go on as scheduled at the Middleburgh Public Library from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
