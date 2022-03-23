The Cooperstown All Star Village in Oneonta has been bought from its founders by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, a company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center sports arena in Newark.
The local company was founded in 1999 by Marty and Brenda Patton of Cooperstown, and the All Star Village opened in 2004. The Pattons have retained a 20% share in the business, and sold the rest of the company for $116 million, according to a media release from HBSE.
The business has expansion plans, still in the planning and design process, Marty Patton said during a phone interview Wednesday evening. The company has purchased a 60-acre property just north of the Oneonta Country Club, nearly doubling the baseball resort’s existing 67 acres.
The development will include some combination of new fields and additional housing, but “we're still in the process of deciding exactly what we want, where we're going to put things,” Patton said. They’ll take traffic flow, pedestrian safety and nearby residences into consideration, “to make sure that everything's gonna work out well for us and for the community.”
The new property in West Oneonta spans from county Highway 8 to Otego Creek, a former farm owned previously by the Leahy and Matus families. “It’s a nice piece of property. But of course, like every property it's got some issues that we've got to deal with,” including wetlands, he said.
No new construction is planned for 2022 except for a 7,500-square-foot two-story dormitory to house staff, which will be built across Highway 205 from the resort, next to an existing parking lot. The half-acre lot was rezoned last year by the town of Oneonta, and a building permit issued in January, according to town code enforcement assistant Wendy Cleaveland. It will provide housing for 60 summer workers and construction is expected to start in September, Patton said.
The resort offers six-day summer camp baseball tournaments for kids twelve and under. After being closed due to COVID in 2020, the complex brought in over 10,000 youth baseball players last summer and employed over 300 summer staff. They expect 11,000 players in 2022, up to 70 teams at a time and 700 teams over the course of the 12-week season, Patton said.
Tourism is essential for the local economy, Patton said — not just his business but everyone catering to sports tourism. “We don't have any manufacturing, you know, so for a lot of people in the community, they depend on these service jobs, and these service jobs depend on our kind of customer base.”
The resort advertises itself as being “in the greater Cooperstown area.” In Patton’s opinion, local government leaders need to work regionally to “meld together and work together for one common goal and that's to support the county,” he said. “I mean, there's no boundaries when these people are here … they don't see the boundaries between Oneonta and Cooperstown or Milford or Hartwick.” The tourists come and use Otsego County as a base for exploring upstate New York. Only local residents see their towns as distinct, separate communities, he said.
“The money that they spend, the places that they go. You know, they support just about all of the amenities that we enjoy when they're not here,” restaurants, shops, hotels and museums “that may not survive if they didn't have these baseball families come into the community,” Patton said.
Patton said he is enthusiastic about working with HBSE. “These guys are looking to take this business international, and I know they’ll do a great job with it,” he said.
Rick Abbott, the new CEO of the Cooperstown All-Star Village, declined an interview request until after HBSE puts out a new press release. Communications officers for HBSE were not able to provide any additional information before deadline.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
