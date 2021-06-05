On May 29, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Otsego and Delaware Counties. Thirteen establishments were checked and all were found to be in compliance, state police said.
The following businesses were in compliance and did not sell alcohol to a person under the age of 21: Mirabito Quickways on Oneida Street in Oneonta, Laurens, Hartwick, Colliersville, Otego, Unadilla, Davenport and West Davenport, Liquor Depot in Oneonta, Apple Food & Grocery in Milford, Betty Beavers Fuel Stop in Otego, and Red Apple Kwik Fill and Speedway in Unadilla.
During the Underage Drinking Initiative, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underaged operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth, if asked. When asked for ID, them must show their real ID.
