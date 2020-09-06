Ambulance involved in three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance resulted in one man being airlifted and others transported to local hospitals on Friday, Sept. 4.
A little after 6:45 p.m., State Police at Oneonta responded to a three-car crash on state Highway 23 near the intersection of Regan Way in the town of Davenport.
A Pontiac G6 driven by Kevin L. Johnson, 56 of Windham, was stopped waiting to turn left into the Mirabito when he was rear ended by a Hyundai Veloster driven by Shaun M. Jones, 20 of Davenport, according to a media release. The crash caused the Hyundai to then enter the westbound lane of traffic and into the path of an ambulance that was traveling west on state Highway 23. The ambulance then struck a guiderail.
Shaun M. Jones was transported by Life Flight to Albany Med and has since been released. The passenger in his vehicle, a 19-year-old female of Otego was transported by ambulance to Bassett Medical Center.
Kevin L. Johnson, was not transported to a hospital.
The driver of the ambulance, Gerald D. Brown, 41, of Milford, was transported by ambulance to A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta. His passenger, a 21-year-old male of Sherburne, was also transported by ambulance to A.O. Fox Hospital.
All three vehicles were towed from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.