Amelia Wakefield still has a voice.
In the 15 months since her death, the Oxford teenager has brought together a community and reunited a family, according to her grandmother, Donna Wakefield.
Donna said it was Amelia’s spirit that inspired family members to form Amelia’s Voice, a nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing a safe house for local victims of domestic violence.
“She made it known she wanted a place for people to go,” said Donna, who serves as the organization’s vice president.
Amelia’s House would be the first of its kind in Chenango County, Donna said; a place she wished her granddaughter could have escaped to.
Sixteen-year-old Amelia was found dead May 3, 2019, in the home of her boyfriend, then-18-year-old Cody Coleman, who was later charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon after a sealed indictment opened in Chenango County Court charged that he shot Amelia in the head with a 16-gauge shotgun.
Coleman has been held in the Chenango County Jail since his May 2019 arrest on an unrelated bench warrant. His trial has been delayed several times and is tentatively expected to begin in 2021, according to Donna.
In the weeks following Amelia’s death, her father, grandparents, aunts and uncles from both sides of the family came together to form Amelia’s Voice, Donna said.
“I feel she brought us together,” Donna said. “The meetings have been so healing. When we get together, we’re obviously getting together in her honor — that lets us focus on the positive things she was able to bring to the world.”
Describing her granddaughter as “a ball of fire,” Donna said that “when she walked into a room, her presence was felt by everybody.”
Amelia’s interests were broad, Donna said. Active and athletic, Amelia played for her school’s soccer and basketball teams, and was a cosmetology student at BOCES. She also enjoyed hunting with her father and snowmobiling, dirt biking and swimming with her cousins, twins Korb’n and Kaad’n.
“When we hung out the three of us, that was the best time,” Korb’n said. “She loved to laugh and make people laugh, whether it was at her expense or not.”
“She was such a little daredevil,” Donna said. “She was very competitive.”
A born fighter, Amelia arrived six weeks premature, weighing 3 pounds, nine ounces, Donna said.
In the year since her passing, Amelia’s family members have counted the milestones she’s missed throughout what would have been her senior year: prom, graduation, sports ceremonies and other 12th grade rites of passage.
“It’s been a long, hard year,” Donna said. “She’s definitely missed, but she has kept the community close. Whatever is done, her presence is acknowledged.”
When the coronavirus pandemic disrupted her classmates’ senior year, Oxford Academy staff designed and delivered lawn signs to all the graduates, including Amelia, whose sign still stands by her grave in Riverside Cemetery.
“It’s amazing the outpouring we’ve seen from the people whose lives she’s affected,” Donna said. “So many people meant so much to her.”
Proceeds from the sale of #WakefieldStrong t-shirts and bracelets helped cover Amelia’s burial expenses and laid the foundation for a scholarship in her memory, Donna said.
“Starting something like this can be so intimidating, knocking on doors and asking where to start,” Donna said of the fundraising efforts. “We’ve found that the doors have come to us already open.”
A Zumbathon fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15 at Oxford’s Boname Park to benefit Amelia’s House. The event will also feature raffle baskets, vendor booths, a bake sale and a chicken barbecue.
“I know she’s still here — she makes it very clear,” Donna said. “She is guiding Amelia’s Voice.”
For more information, follow “Amelia’s Voice/Amelia’s House” on Facebook. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/amelia-wakefield-and-family
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
