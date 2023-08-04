Amphenol Corporation has agreed to pay the United States $18 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law.
According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, Amphenol violated the False Claims Act by submitting false claims for electrical connectors to the U.S. government when it sold electrical connectors that failed to fully comply with applicable government regulations and contract specifications, due to Amphenol’s failure to meet required testing standards and other manufacturing and program requirements.
Amphenol operates a manufacturing facility in Sidney. The media release did not cite the origin of the parts in question.
According to the release. the U.S. military and government buys tanks, fighter jets, rockets, missiles, and other equipment and weapon systems containing electrical connectors manufactured by Amphenol, and also purchases electrical connectors from Amphenol to use as replacement parts in weapon systems and equipment. Government contracts and regulations calling for the use of Military Specification (MIL-SPEC or MS) connectors require that both the supplier and the product supplied meet all military specifications for the manufacture and testing of those electrical connectors.
As part of the settlement, Amphenol admits that, between 2012 and 2017, it manufactured and sold electrical connectors directly and indirectly to the U.S. Government that did not fully conform to the applicable MIL-SPECs. Specifically, the release said, Amphenol “failed to timely complete required retention of qualification testing,[1] failed to timely report required testing results to DLA, and failed to immediately report certain testing failures to DLA, all as required by the applicable MIL-SPECs.”
Between 2012 and at least March 2016, the release said, Amphenol also obtained parts and components from sources that DLA did not authorize. Amphenol used those parts in the assembly and manufacture of the six MS connector series.
As a result, from 2012 through 2017, “Amphenol submitted or caused to be submitted to DLA, and other Government agencies, claims for the six MS connector series when those connectors did not fully conform with the requirements of the applicable MIL-SPECs.”
“Defense contractors agree to follow strict manufacturing and testing protocols so that taxpayers receive the equipment they pay for,” said Carla B. Freedman, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York. “These high standards also ensure that our service members have the reliable equipment that they expect and deserve. Today’s $18 million settlement holds Amphenol accountable for its failure to meet those high standards for specific electrical connectors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.