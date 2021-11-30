Andes girl to perform in NBC's 'Annie Live!'

An Andes resident will make her television debut in Thursday, Dec. 2's "Annie Live!" on the NBC television network.
Ava McIntosh, a sophomore at Andes Central School was invited to participate in the production through the National Dance Institute's Dancers Realize Excellence through Arts and Movement Project, a media release said. Ava, who has Down syndrome, will be one of four girls representing the DREAM Project. There is one other girl with Down syndrome and two girls who are in wheelchairs and have a form of muscular dystrophy, the release said.
Ava has participated in DREAM Project camps twice a year for the past four years, her mother, Laurie McIntosh, said. She was invited to join the cast of 50 dancers who will open the show Thursday evening. The show is being choreographed by Tony Award-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, the release said.
Ava started practicing in October via Zoom, Laurie said.
"Zoom was challenging," Laurie said. "It's hard to learn choreography through a screen."
Laurie said Ava practiced her routine at the Andes Public Library, where she had access to Wi-Fi. There, she downloaded the videos she needed to practice to throughout the week. Ava is only girl in the production who has a long way to travel, the release said. The other girls are all students in the New York City Public Schools.
Ava met the other dancers participating in the production on Nov. 13. They practiced at the NDI Center studio in Harlem on Nov. 13 and 20, Laurie said.
"On Nov. 27 we came to the studio for the first time to practice," Laurie said. "The first time being will all the other girls in the studio was a little overwhelming. It was the first time she was on a television set and there were cameras moving all over."
While practicing her routine, Ava noticed that musician and actor Harry Connick Jr., who plays Daddy Warbucks, was practicing a routine next door with an actress, Laurie said.
"She introduced herself to Harry Connick Jr.," Laurie said. "He asked her if she was one of the dancers and she said yes, she was practicing her routine and he said he was too. They exchanged fist bumps and it was very sweet."
Laurie said her daughter is "excited and nervous" about Thursday's performance. While it is her first time on a television set, it is not her first time on stage. She has performed in musical and drama productions at ACS and she was able to perform in the 2018 production of "Born to Dance" through the DREAM Project at NDI, Laurie said. Ava was sick during the five-night run of Born to Dance, but she "rose to the occasion. The show must go on. I was blown away by her level of professionalism," Laurie said.
Laurie also praised the NDI for all of the opportunities they have given Ava the past four years. The classes are led by lead dance instructor Kay Gayner and physical therapist and professor Agnes McConlogue Ferro, Laurie said. "The two of them are amazing," she said. "She brings in her graduate students from SUNY Stony Brook to learn how dance helps kids and there are peer dancers who support the children," with disabilities. She said Mia Ramos and Sophia Ferro are providing support for Ava in the production.
The production will be broadcast live from the Gold Coast Studio in Bethpage beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday.
