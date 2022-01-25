The Chinese Lunar New Year begins Tuesday, Feb. 1, and children in the Andes area are invited to visit the Andes Public Library Saturday, Jan. 29 to learn more about the Lunar New Year celebration.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the library at 242 Main Street in Andes. Children, ages 5 through 12, and their families are welcome to attend. Masks will be required for all.
Children will listen to the story, “Nian: The Legend Behind China’s Lunar New Year Festival" read by a member of the Women for Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity organization, a media release said.
After the story, children will make good luck envelopes and a traditional Chinese pellet drum called a Bolang Gu. The drum has been used since ancient times during ritual music. Children will be able to play their drums while they watch a video of the traditional Dragon dance. Finally, all will have a chance to sample Mandarin oranges and dumplings — two traditional foods eaten and exchanged at the New Year.
At the end of the workshop, children can pick one age-appropriate book to take home to continue to learn about Chinese culture, the release said. Young children can take the picture book "Eyes That Kiss In the Corners" by Joanna Ho, illustrated by Dung Ho; younger chapter book readers can get a copy of "In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson" by Bette Bao Lord; and middle school children can take a copy of "The Great Wall of Lucy Wu" by Wendy Wan-Long Shang.
Library Director Pamela West-Finkle said the library was asked by members of W.I.D.E. if they could collaborate together to provide multi-cultural workshops for children. In addition to the Andes Library, W.I.D.E. also brought programs to the William B. Ogden Library in Walton and the Cannon Free Library in Delhi.
"In July we hosted a Disability Independence Celebration, in October, we celebrated Hispanic Heritage month, and on April 2, 2022 we will celebrate Arab American Heritage month," she said. "Our third event happened to land around Lunar New Year so W.I.D.E. chose that theme for this workshop because of the season. These workshops are a lot of fun and everyone is welcome."
She said other events have also been planned. The Delhi library will celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 12 and Gender Equality on May 14. The Walton library will celebrate Women's History Month on March 12. All of the workshops start at 11 a.m.
West-Finkle said she applied for and received an $800 grant from the A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Foundation and W.I.D.E. provided a $1,500 match to purchase the books and materials for the event.
She said there are enough materials and books for 20 children. Parents can register their children by emailing an.ill@4cls.org or by calling 845-676-3333. Parents are asked to provide the number of adults and children who will attend the event.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
