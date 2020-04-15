Andes rallies around pandemic-hit hospitality workers

In response to the New York state executive order mandating all non-essential businesses to cease operations March 17, a coalition of Andes residents and business owners began collecting donations for the servers and hourly wage-earners working within the Andes hospitality industry.
Organized by Andes resident Derek Curl, a filmmaker and local business owner, the Andes Main Street Fund raised nearly $11,000 in less than a month through a primarily online campaign, according to fellow organizer Lisa Wisely.
The organization benefits staff at the Andes Hotel, Rosalino’s Diner, the Andes General Store and Wayside Cider, Wisely said.
“All money collected went directly to help bartenders, servers, waitstaff and cleaners take care of their bills when their jobs disappeared overnight,” Wisely said. “We felt very compelled to help them. They’re the ones who wait on us normally and now they need our help.”
Two rounds of relief payments have been disbursed to local business owners for them to distribute as they see fit, Wisely said.
Other businesses have donated a portion of their sales to the cause, including Heaven on Main Street, which offered $5 from every bottle of hand sanitizer sold, and Daryl Kovalich, who performs tarot card readings and energy healing sessions, offered up a portion of every sale to the fund, Wisely said.
Curl, dressed as the Easter Bunny, joined Wisely and fellow volunteer members Jason Mondore, Gretchen Rice and Olga Grigorenko of Andes and Kristan Morley and Justin Whitney of Delhi in distributing nearly 300 free Easter baskets to local children and their families on Easter Sunday.
“‘I love you, Easter Bunny!’ was a very commonly overheard phrase, which melted our hearts each and every time,” Wisely said. “Parents expressed their thanks and we received a ton of messages via Instagram and Facebook explaining how we really made their Easter holiday.”
Wisely said the organization is looking to partner with Dirty Girl Farm and other local groups to raise money for the Andes Food Bank.
“The group will continue to raise funds and do whatever small events they can whenever possible, as long as safety can be guaranteed,” she said. “It’s a matter of ‘where can we help the most people possible?’”
For more information or to donate, visit andesmainstreetfund.com
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
