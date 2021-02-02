Andes supervisor to lead watershed panel

Wayland “Bud” Gladstone was nominated and appointed on Jan 26 as the council chair for the Watershed Agricultural Council.
According to a media release from WAC, Gladstone, a fifth generation farmer from Andes, owns and operates Gladstone Farms with his wife, Suzanne, and their two daughters and six grandchildren.
Gladstone was chosen in 1984 as the Delaware County Conservation Farmer of the Year, and in the early 1990’s the farm was chosen as one of the original 10 watershed pilot farms for the emerging Watershed Agricultural Program in partnership with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.
When asked about his new role at the WAC Gladstone said, “I feel that I have excellent communication skills, a firm belief in transparency, strong fiscal management skills and the ability to work well with others, respecting the opinion of all. We are very fortunate at the Watershed Agricultural Council to have many highly qualified, skilled and dedicated staff and partnering agencies that bring expertise and staff to support our programs. I view these challenging times as an opportunity for the Watershed Agricultural Council to continue as the leader in land stewardship in our agricultural communities. Successful agricultural programs and farms bring growth and strength to our local economies.”
Gladstone is also the supervisor of the town of Andes and a member of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors.
